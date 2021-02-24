Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 11,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,242. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

