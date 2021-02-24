Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. Entergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

