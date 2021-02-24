Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 163.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $202,079. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

