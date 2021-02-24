Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $506,313.72 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12.

Equinix stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.82. 871,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,048. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $714.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $742.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

