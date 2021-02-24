Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equitable Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.95.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

