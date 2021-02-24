Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 272 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Shares of JKG opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $126.19 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

