Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40.

