Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

