Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

MGA stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 817.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

