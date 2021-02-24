Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

TXRH stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 over the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

