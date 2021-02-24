Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,306,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 3,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,786. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

