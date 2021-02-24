Erie Indemnity (ERIE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $253.16 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

