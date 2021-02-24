ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,127. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.