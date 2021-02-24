Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share.

ESPR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 815,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $795.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $64.00.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

