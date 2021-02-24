Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.52% of Essent Group worth $122,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

