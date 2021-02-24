Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Essent Group worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

