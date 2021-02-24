Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,678. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

