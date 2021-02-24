Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 706,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,484. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

