Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.25.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $269.17 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.69. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

