Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $1.78 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.08 or 0.00023870 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.89 or 0.03259919 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 238.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.