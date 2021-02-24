EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.83. EuroDry shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

