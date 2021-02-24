Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) shares were up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 130,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 92,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

