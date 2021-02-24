Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

EXC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,231. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

