Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. Exelon also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.