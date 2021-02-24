Exelon’s (EXC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

