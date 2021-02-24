Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,309. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

