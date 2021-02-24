Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.21. The company had a trading volume of 398,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. The stock has a market cap of $743.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.37. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

