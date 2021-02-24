Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

