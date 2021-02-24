FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.98

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,964 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

