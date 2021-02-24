FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,381 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 366.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

