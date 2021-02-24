FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $376.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.18 and its 200 day moving average is $297.60.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.27.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

