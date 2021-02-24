FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

