FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

