FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VV opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $186.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.49.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

