FFI Holdings Limited (FFI.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:FFI)

FFI Holdings Limited (FFI.AX) (ASX:FFI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 14th.

About FFI Holdings Limited (FFI.AX)

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

