FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading Down 2.2%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) shares traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.10. 1,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

FFW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

