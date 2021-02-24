Fiducian Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:FID)

Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Sunday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.78.

Get Fiducian Group alerts:

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia and India. It operates through Funds Management, Corporate and Platform Administration, and Financial Planning segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.