Fidus Investment Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidus Investment in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the asset manager will earn $1.47 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.