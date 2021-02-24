Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of FDUS opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

