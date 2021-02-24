Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.82

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 41210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

