Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 250.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $125,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

