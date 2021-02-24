FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

