FIL Ltd Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,955 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Freeline Therapeutics were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

