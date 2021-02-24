FIL Ltd Invests $807,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth $223,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nikola by 218.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 222.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.