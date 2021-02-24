FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 187,974 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

