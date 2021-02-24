Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.30

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 89761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.10.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.