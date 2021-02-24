Financial Analysis: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) versus Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 3 4 4 0 2.09 Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Huabao International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $22.53 billion 1.76 $2.34 billion $1.51 15.01 Huabao International $613.68 million 7.45 $160.91 million N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats Huabao International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Bonderite brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Huabao International Company Profile

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry; flavors and fragrances for use in tobacco, food, and personal care products; and condiment products primarily for restaurants. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavors. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, office stationery leasing, and assets and investment management services, as well as investment and leasing consulting services. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

