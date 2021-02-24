Financial Comparison: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) & Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Metro One Telecommunications and Gogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogo 1 4 1 0 2.00

Gogo has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential downside of 22.51%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Volatility & Risk

Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Gogo -48.02% N/A -13.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro One Telecommunications and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gogo $835.73 million 1.24 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -9.78

Metro One Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogo beats Metro One Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.