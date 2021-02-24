Financial Contrast: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Amkor Technology pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amkor Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.27%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29% Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amkor Technology and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 1.41 $120.89 million $0.56 42.07 Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 6.50 $1.70 billion $2.69 39.85

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Amkor Technology. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Tokyo Electron on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

