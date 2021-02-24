Fiona Trafford-Walker Acquires 332 Shares of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) insider Fiona Trafford-Walker purchased 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$30.46 ($21.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,112.06 ($7,222.90).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Perpetual’s payout ratio is currently 115.12%.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

